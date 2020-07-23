Left Menu
Negligence of Centre, State govt to blame for Assam floods: Cong

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 16:18 IST
Flood victims take shelter in temporary relief camps. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI) With Assam witnessing a serious flood situation and over 26 lakh people affected in 26 districts of the state, Assam Congress has hit out at the Central and the State government blaming negligence and lack of seriousness on their part for the devastation. Assam Pradesh Congress Committee chief and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora said: "There are a total of 188 breaches in different embankments during the last year floods but the Assam government failed to repair the breaches this time. Similarly in the month of March, Assam Chief Minister declared on record that there are 450 weak embankments in the entire state and all will be repaired by April 30 but that too was not done."

"There is state disaster response fund under 101 schemes allotted to the contractors but the government is so incompetent that only two scheme were implemented so far," Bora added. The Rajya Sabha MP from Assam pointed out that so far a total of 90 people had died due to the floods. Out of 33 districts, 26 districts have been very badly affected and more than 35 lakh population of state very badly affected. (ANI)

