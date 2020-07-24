Left Menu
Patna GPO sells sanitisers, masks

The Patna General Post Office (GPO) has set up a counter selling hand sanitisers, face masks, and immunity boosters to tackle COVID-19.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 24-07-2020 08:57 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 08:56 IST
Ranjeet Kumar, sales manager while speaking to ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Patna General Post Office (GPO) has set up a counter selling hand sanitizers, face masks, and immunity boosters to tackle COVID-19. Ranjeet Kumar, sales manager, said there are six types of face masks made of khadi and silk materials which are priced between Rs 25 and Rs 250.

Kumar, said, "Here, we are selling Kadha, Gamcha, sanitizers, and face masks. We are selling six types of masks made of khadi and silk. For children, separate types of masks are also available." Mentioning the cost of the products, Kumar said, "The face masks are priced from Rs 25 to Rs 250. A 100 ml sanitizer is sold for Rs 50, and a 500 ml sanitizer for Rs 250." He said people have responded well to the products.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is 30,369. While 19,646 cases have been cured/migrated/discharged, the death toll stands at 217. (ANI)

