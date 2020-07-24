Four more COVID-19 deaths in Rajasthan, BJP MP Meena tests positive

Left Menu
BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena is among 375 people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan where four more COVID-19 deaths were reported on Friday, officials said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-07-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 12:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena is among 375 people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan where four more COVID-19 deaths were reported on Friday, officials said. Meena is undergoing treatment at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital here. In a tweet, Meena said, "My health was not good for the last several days and I along with my personal staff tested positive for coronavirus.My request is that anyone who has come in contact with me in the last 10 days should take care of his health. With all your prayers, I will get well soon". Officials said two deaths were reported in Jodhpur and one each in Barmer and Nagaur, taking the death toll in the state to 598.

With 375 fresh cases, the total number of coronavirus cases has risen to 33,595 in the state. A total 22,962 people have been discharged after treatment and there are 9,125 active cases in the state. Of the total 375 new cases, 224 cases were reported in Alwar, 48 in Ajmer, 32 in Jaipur, 21 in Kota, 15 in Udaipur, 11 each in Jhunjhunu and Baran, seven in Sriganganagar, five in Tonk and one in Jhalawar.

