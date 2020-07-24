160 inmates of Ballia district jail test positive for COVID-19

As many as 160 inmates of the district jail here have tested positive for COVID-19, Jail Superintendent Prashant Kumar Maurya said on Friday. A health department team had conducted test on 594 inmates of which 160 tested positive

All those tested positive have been lodged in a separate barrack and are being given medicines and other things as per directives of the government, Maurya said. He said a woman inmate was also found positive and has been admitted to L1 Hospital in Basantpur. Earlier on Wednesday, 120 inmates of district jail Jhansi had tested positive for COVID-19.PTI COR SAB DVDV