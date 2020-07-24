Rowdy sheeter held in Bengaluru for uploading child pronography videos on FB
A 28-year-old rowdy sheeter involved in uploading child pornography videos on Facebook was arrested here on Friday. The accused has been identified as Manjunath, a resident of Vittal Nagara in the city. "Accused involved in Child Pornography arrested by CCB team led by PI (Police Inspector) Jagdeesh.. "Investigation is on, regarding uploading child pronography videos on Facebook," it said.PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-07-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 13:49 IST
"Accused involved in Child Pornography arrested by CCB team led by PI (Police Inspector) Jagdeesh.. accused is a rowdy shelter and has previous 6 cases against him.. used to upload child pornography videos on Facebook.. further investigation on..," Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said. According a release, based on a complaint received, a case was registered under the IT Act and the Central Crime Branch's team arrested the accused.
He was taken into custody and during inquiry it was found that in 2014 a rowdy sheet was opened against him and eight cases including robbery, theft among others were booked. "Investigation is on, regarding uploading child pronography videos on Facebook," it said.
