Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong workers stage demonstrations across Rajasthan against BJP

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-07-2020 13:07 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 13:07 IST
Cong workers stage demonstrations across Rajasthan against BJP

Scores of Congress workers staged demonstrations against the BJP on Saturday, accusing it of "conspiring" to topple the Ashok Gehlot government. The Congress had on Friday given the call for demonstrations in all district headquarters against the "conspiracy to murder democracy" and to press the governor for convening an Assembly session.

The Congress government is pushing for a session of the Assembly so that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot can prove his majority on the floor of the House after the Rajasthan High Court on Friday ordered that status quo should be maintained on the disqualification notices sent out by the Speaker to rebel leader Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs. In Jaipur, the demonstration was held at the Youth Congress office.

Party leaders addressed the gatherings across the state. "The BJP's intentions will not work out and the Ashok Gehlot government will complete its tenure. It is also disappointing that the Governor is not calling an Assembly session. The session should be called,” a party leader said in Bikaner. Congress workers took out a rally in Kota and staged a dharna in Jodhpur. Similar protest demonstrations were held elsewhere in the state.

Giving the call for demonstrations, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara had on Friday said the programmes would be held following COVID-19 preventive measures such as social distancing. He said that not more than 50 persons would gather in any place.

However, Congress workers gathered for the demonstrations in large numbers in all district headquarters disregarding social distancing norm..

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Nepalese citizens to stop plantation drive in Tanakpur: Cops

The Nepalese officials have assured that the plantation drive in the no mans land on the border area near Tanakpur will be stopped, the Uttarakhand police said on Friday. A plantation drive was started by Nepalese citizens in the Tanakpur b...

President Kovind completes 3 years in office

President Ram Nath Kovind completed three years in office on Saturday with the Rashtrapati Bhavan noting that he guided the country in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and met nearly 7,000 people, including soldiers and scientists...

Scientists identify 21 existing drugs that block coronavirus in lab studies

Scientists, including those of Indian-origin, have identified 21 existing drugs that stop the replication of the novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19 in lab studies, an advance that may lead to the development of new therapeutic combinat...

Police raid Bhopal lounge, 33 held for violating night curfew

Madhya Pradesh Police raided a lounge in Bhopal and arrested 33 people for violating night curfew. The incident took place on July 23.A case has been registered. The two main accused had taken the lounge on rent and were conducting similar ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020