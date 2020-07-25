Ballia: Deputy jailor, 3 others suspended after prisoner beaten up by inmates

The deputy jailor and three other staffers of the district prison here have been suspended after a video surfaced online purportedly showing a prisoner being beaten up by his fellow inmates, a senior official said on Saturday. The jail administration has also issued notices to Superintendent of Jail Prashant Maurya and jailor Vinay Kumar in this connection, Deputy Inspector General (Jails) Ram Dhaniram said.

The DIG was asked to conduct an inquiry after the video, which went viral recently, showed three inmates of the district jail kicking and beating up a prisoner. The action has been taken against the jail staff on the basis of the report.