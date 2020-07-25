Haryana duo held with 21.8 kg cannabis in UP's Greater Noida

Two Haryana-based men were arrested after their car was chased down by the police in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida and 21.8 kg cannabis was allegedly recovered from them, officials said on Saturday. The incident took place during checking in the Jewar police station area on Friday night when the four-wheeler was intercepted but the accused men turned around and sped back, the officials said.

“They were held near a police post close to Ranhera village. It's a border area and checking was underway when the vehicle was stopped. The police party chased them down. The two occupants were found carrying 21.8 kg of cannabis and arrested,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Vishal Pandey said. The accused have been identified as Prem Singh and Virendra Singh, both around 35 and natives of Palwal district in Haryana, the police said.

An FIR has been lodged against them at the Jewar police station under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and their Haryana-registered car has been impounded, the police added. Greater Noida in western UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar shares a border with Haryana state.