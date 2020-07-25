Left Menu
Police service more of social service, not just earning a livelihood: Haryana CM

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-07-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 22:23 IST
Speaking on the rise in the ratio of women police personnel, Khattar said that earlier the number of women in the police force was merely three per cent, which gradually increased to six per cent in the last five years. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the police personnel should serve people of the state with supreme dedication as they are a mirror of the state government. Police service is more of social service and not limited to just earning a livelihood, he pointed out.

The CM was addressing the police personnel after inspecting the parade at the convocation ceremony of 400 women and men sub-inspectors of the 16th batch of police at Haryana Armed Police, Madhuban, Karnal, according to a government statement. He congratulated the newly appointed sub-inspectors on completion of their training and said that now they will be taking the first step towards their duty.

While speaking about the oath taken by the police personnel, the CM said they should remember each and every word spoken during the oath-taking ceremony and perform their duty with honesty and fairness. He said that it was a matter of pride that the youth opted to join the police service to pursue a career.

Speaking on the rise in the ratio of women police personnel, Khattar said that earlier the number of women in the police force was merely three per cent, which gradually increased to six per cent in the last five years. Subsequently, it rose to 10 per cent and the government further aims to increase it to 15 per cent, he said. Khattar added that 56 women police sub-inspectors are passing out in the convocation, which represents about 14 per cent of the total number of police personnel passing out.

He said the state government is determined to ensure that the youth get jobs on the basis of merit. On these lines, the government has given government jobs to more than 70,000 youth as per merit in the last six years.

The government has followed Transparent Recruitment Process (TRP) to ensure recruitment in the police in a transparent manner as well. As a result of this, youth and girls with a good education from all sections of the society and all regions are being recruited in the police, he said. The CM said a modern police station will be set up in every district in the state to strengthen the police services.

