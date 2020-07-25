Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aviation secy reviews processing time of passengers arriving by intl flights at Delhi airport

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 23:25 IST
Aviation secy reviews processing time of passengers arriving by intl flights at Delhi airport
Kharola conversed with Delhi State Nodal Officer and the CEO of the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) "for taking steps to reduce the processing time", the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said on Twitter. Image Credit: ANI

Aviation Secretary P S Kharola on Saturday visited the Delhi airport to review the processing time being taken for passengers arriving by international charter flights. Kharola conversed with Delhi State Nodal Officer and the CEO of the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) "for taking steps to reduce the processing time", the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said on Twitter.

While the government-run AAI owns the Delhi airport, it is operated and managed by GMR group-led DIAL, which is a private entity. Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India. However, special international charter flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 6 to help stranded people reach their destinations amid the coronavirus pandemic. Various international charter flights, by the foreign airlines as well as the Indian airlines, have been operating outside this mission too.

Passengers coming through any international charter flight at the Delhi airport have to compulsorily go for institutional quarantine for seven days and then for home quarantine for another seven days. The AAI on Friday said on Twitter, "This evening, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Chairman, AAI and Member (Operations), AAI visited Delhi airport to review processing time taken for arriving passengers by Vande Bharat Mission and international charters." "They thoroughly reviewed T3 international arrivals along with the triage area," it added.

Scheduled domestic passenger flights started operating from May 25, after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

TRENDING

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

S.Korea reports 113 new coronavirus cases, most since March

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Civil rights icon John Lewis remembered in his hometown

Civil rights icon and longtime Georgia congressman John Lewis was remembered Saturday in the rural Alabama county where his story began as a humble man who sprang from his familys farm with a vision that good trouble could change the worl...

Judge's ruling would unseal Kennedy cousin's murder case

A federal judge has ruled that Connecticut officials cannot keep court proceedings and documents secret for teenagers charged with the most serious crimes a decision that will reopen Kennedy cousin Michael Skakels murder case to the public...

Protests, disqualifications stoked controversy at 1908 Games

Through the summer heat, Dorando Pietri had completed 26 miles from Windsor Castle still leading the marathon. But there were still another 365 yards to go. A lap of the track at the White City Stadium was required so the Italian would fini...

Cong to run nationwide digital campaign 'Speak Up For Democracy' on Sunday

The Congress has decided will run a nationwide digital campaign -- Speak Up For Democracy -- on Sunday against the BJPs attempts to violate constitutional and democratic values and tradition, a party leader said. All India Congress Committe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020