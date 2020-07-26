Kargil Vijay Diwas: Eastern Naval Command chief pays tribute at war memorial in Vizag

On the 21st anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) paid tribute at the Victory At Sea War Memorial in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. The Eastern Naval Command (ENC) on Sunday held a wreath-laying ceremony to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas, celebrated to commemorate the 1971 victory at sea in Visakhapatnam.

Vice Admiral Jain placed a floral wreath at the 1971 war memorial. Visakhapatnam police commissioner RK Meena and GVMC commissioner Srijuna also participated in this programme.