Kargil Vijay Diwas: Eastern Naval Command chief pays tribute at war memorial in Vizag
On the 21st anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) paid tribute at the Victory At Sea War Memorial in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 26-07-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 12:48 IST
On the 21st anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) paid tribute at the Victory At Sea War Memorial in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. The Eastern Naval Command (ENC) on Sunday held a wreath-laying ceremony to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas, celebrated to commemorate the 1971 victory at sea in Visakhapatnam.
Vice Admiral Jain placed a floral wreath at the 1971 war memorial. Visakhapatnam police commissioner RK Meena and GVMC commissioner Srijuna also participated in this programme. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kargil Vijay Diwas
- Atul Kumar Jain
- Eastern Naval Command
- Vizag
ALSO READ
Our armed forces' valour inspire generations: PM on Kargil Vijay Diwas
Kargil Vijay Diwas symbol of fearless determination, exceptional valour of Indian Armed Forces: President
Karnataka CM pays tribute to soldiers on 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'
On 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' PM Modi remembers Atal Bihari Vajpayee
On 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' PM Modi urges youth to share stories of valour