Goa Assembly: Oppn to move adjournment motion on Mon, says GFP

Opposition parties will move an adjournment motion on Monday during the one-day session of the Goa Assembly in order to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state, Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai said. He said notice of the adjournment motion, to be moved by his party, the Congress, MGP and an Independent legislator, will be issued under rule 69 of Rules and Procedure and Conduct of Business of Goa Legislative Assembly.

The rule allows a motion for adjournment to discuss a "definite matter of urgent public importance", he added. "There were six deaths due to COVID-19 on Saturday, including that of a 14-year-old girl. Government cannot justify deaths claiming comorbidity. The number of cases are increasing," he said.