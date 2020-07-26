Left Menu
Development News Edition

12th std student in seventh heaven after call from PM

Vinayak M Mallil was in seventh heaven when he received a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday for being the school topper in the Commerce stream of the CBSE 12th standard exam.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 26-07-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 20:26 IST
12th std student in seventh heaven after call from PM

Vinayak M Mallil was in seventh heaven when he received a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday for being the school topper in the Commerce stream of the CBSE 12th standard exam. "Sabash Vinayak, Sabash. How is the josh?" the Prime Minister asked Vinayak, whose father is a daily wage earner.

"High Sir," replied the Class XII student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyala, Neriamangalam, about 70 km from here. The conversation was aired on Sunday during the 14th Episode of Prime Minister's "Mann Ki Baat" radio address.

Vinayak, who stays a village bordering Ernakulam and Idukki districts, said it was a moment of excitement for him after he learnt that it was the call from the Prime Minister. "It was the happiest moment", the boy said.

During the conversation, the Prime Minister asked him how many states he had visited, to which he replied "only Kerala and Tamil Nadu". When Modi invited Vinayak to visit Delhi, he replied he that was applying to Delhi university for higher studies.

"Hard work and proper time utilisation," Vinayak said when the Prime Minister asked him if he has any message for fellow students who will write the board exams in future. "You are lucky," the Prime Minister told the boy when he said that his school did not allow students to use electronic devices or gadgets in its premises.

Vinayak also told the Prime Minister in response to a question that he often plays badminton, for which he receives training from his school. The boy was the topper in the Commerce stream with 493/500 and scored centum in Accountancy, Business Studies and Information Practices.

Vinayak said his teachers, friends and many well known personalities, including actor-turned politician Suresh Gopi called him up to congratulate him after the Prime Minister's "Mann Ki Baat" programme..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Park Seo-joon talked on his rumoured relationship with Park Min-young – know in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: NFL adds temporary IR for players who test positive

There will be a temporary injured reserve list for players who test positive for the coronavirus during the 2020 NFL season, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. The new arrangement was part of the agreement reached Friday by the leag...

Instead of fighting COVID-19 and China, Centre conspiring to topple Cong govts: Maken

Congress leader Ajay Maken accused the Centre on Sunday of conspiring to topple the Congress governments in various states, instead of fighting the financial crisis, COVID-19 and China. He also said to protect the Constitution and democracy...

Maha's COVID-19 count grows by 9,431; death toll now 13,656

The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra increased to 3,75,799 on Sunday with the single-day surge of 9,431 cases, the health department said. As the virus claimed 267 more lives, the states death toll reached 13,656, it said.As many as 6,044 pati...

Gujarat adds record 1,110 COVID-19 cases; tally 55,822; 21 die

Gujarat on Sunday reported the highest single-day spike of 1,110 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 55,822 while 21 patients died, including 12 in Surat, the state health department said. The cumulative death toll in the state no...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020