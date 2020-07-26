Left Menu
Goat farmers express concern over absence of mandis before Eid-ul-Adha

With Eid-ul-Adha around the corner, goat farmers in Lucknow said they were bracing to face huge losses amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic due to the absence of goat markets.

26-07-2020
Muhammad Wasim, a goat farmer from Lucknow in conversation with ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

With Eid-ul-Adha around the corner, goat farmers in Lucknow said they were bracing to face huge losses amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic due to the absence of goat markets. According to Muhammad Wasim, a goat farmer, markets have become like the desert because of the lockdowns.

"Every year shops and goat mandis are beautifully decorated before Bakrid and the area is full of life and excitement. This time, everything is deserted and it feels like we are in the desert," Wasim told ANI. "We prepare for this festival the whole year and look forward to selling our goats in mandis. Many of us are worried because we have invested a lot to raise these goats and we won't be able to recover our investment. Only five days are left for the festival and I am yet to sell my first goat," he added.

Najma Khatoon, a goat seller told ANI that she hopes the market will open in the next few days. "I hope the market opens in the next few days otherwise I won't make any of my money back, let alone make a profit. The goats will remain like this with me for another year if I don't sell them this Bakrid," Khatoon told ANI.

This year, Eid al-Adha (also known as Bakrid) in India will begin in the evening of Thursday, July 30 and will end in the evening of Friday, July 31. (ANI)

