Maha: Two undertrials escape from jail

Two undertrials escaped from a jail in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday morning, police said. The two men, who were facing charges of theft and robbery, scaled the wall of the reception block at the Adharwadi jail and escaped around 5.30 am, an official from Khadakpada police station said.

The accused were identified as Shyam Chavan (23), a resident of Bhiwandi township in Thane, and Avinash Gaikwad (21), hailing from the state's Aurangabad district, he said. Gaikwad was lodged in the prison since January this year while Chavan was brought to the facility in May, the official said.

They were involved in various crimes, including robbery and theft, in different areas of Thane district, he said, adding search was on for the two accused..