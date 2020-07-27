U'khand: Congress workers march to Raj Bhawan, sit on dharna
Congress workers on Monday marched to the Raj Bhawan here in protest against what the party termed as the Centre's conspiracy to dislodge non-BJP governments in the states. He said ever since Modi became PM in 2014, the process of destabilising popularly elected governments in non-BJP ruled states through horse trading had begun.PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 27-07-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 19:40 IST
Congress workers on Monday marched to the Raj Bhawan here in protest against what the party termed as the Centre's conspiracy to dislodge non-BJP governments in the states. Led by PCC president Pritam Singh, Congress workers holding black umbrellas and stickers reading "Save Democracy - Save the Constitution" marched to the Raj Bhawan but were not allowed to go beyond the police barricade at Hathi Barkala where they sat on a dharna.
Before setting out on the march, the PCC president addressed the workers at the party office and launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said ever since Modi became PM in 2014, the process of destabilising popularly elected governments in non-BJP ruled states through horse trading had begun. Citing the examples of Goa, Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, Singh said the BJP is trying hard to dislodge a popularly elected government in Rajasthan as well. "This is an attack on democracy," he said.
