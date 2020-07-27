Left Menu
Priyanka Gandhi talks to BJP MP Anil Baluni, to vacate official house soon

Ahead of vacating her government bungalow in Delhi's Lutyens' zone, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday spoke to BJP Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni, who has been allotted the house, and wished him and his wife good luck and happiness. Sources said the Congress leader exchanged pleasantries with Baluni and his wife over phone.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 21:30 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra [Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of vacating her government bungalow in Delhi's Lutyens' zone, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday spoke to BJP Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni, who has been allotted the house and wished him and his wife good luck and happiness. She had on Sunday invited Baluni, the head of BJP's media department, and his wife over tea, before vacating the 35, Lodhi Estate house. Sources said the Congress leader exchanged pleasantries with Baluni and his wife over phone. Baluni, who has not been keeping well for some time, expressed his inability to accept her offer of tea due to his health

Priyanka Gandhi is learnt to have finalized a new house in Delhi and final touches are being given to it. "Today, I talked to Mr Anil Baluni and his wife. I pray to God for his good health and happiness. While giving best wishes to them for their new house, I hope they get as much happiness in this house as I and my family found," she said in a tweet in Hindi. According to the sources, the Congress leader has moved some of her belongings to a penthouse in Gurgaon's Sector 42 where her children would be staying for some time. The Ministry of Urban Development issued her a notice on July 1, asking her to vacate the bungalow before August 1, as she was no longer eligible for it after her security cover was downgraded last year.

