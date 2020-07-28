Green-Ag project launched in Mizoram

A project which aims to catalyze sustainable transformation of agriculture without compromising the country's food security and farmers' income was launched in Mizoram on Tuesday, Agriculture minister C Lalrinsanga said. The project will be implemented in Dampa Tiger Reserve in west Mizoram's Mamit district and Thorangtlang Wildlife Sanctuary in Lunglei district in the southern part of the state covering more than 30 villages, the minister said.

Mizoram is among the five states where the Green-Ag project, funded by Global Environment Facility (GEF), is being implemented. The other states are Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand. Addressing a program here, Lalrinsanga said that the launch of the project and inclusion of Mizoram among the five states is a milestone for the northeastern state.

Mentioning that Mizoram has been endowed with major elements of bio-diversity, he stressed the importance of sustainable use of natural resources. "As we strive for the realization of our economic needs, we must not forget to maintain the optimum equilibrium between ecosystem and economic development," he said.

The project seeks to mainstream biodiversity, climate change, sustainable land management objectives, and practices into the agriculture sector.