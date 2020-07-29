Cops arrest 4 drug peddlers, seize drugs worth Rs 1.25 cr

The Central Crime Branch arrested four international drug peddlers belonging to Kerala and recovered drugs worth Rs 1.25 crore from them, said Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday. "We have started a war on drugs. Our agenda is to curb the drug mafia not only in Bengaluru, but in entire Karnataka. Many people are involved in the drug mafia. They are targeting students, other states, and international students who can spend and afford to become victims," said Bommai.

The recovered items include 2,000 kg LSD strips, 110 grams MDMA Cristol, 10 ecstasy tablets, 5 kg Ganja, five cell phones, weighing machine and pouches. "When we raided a house in Soladevanahally police station area, we arrested Shahad Mohammed, Azmal, Ajin KG Verghese and Nitin Mohan. All are from Kerala and we will arrest their contacts as well. They are involved in the dark web mafia," Bommai said.

He said the peddlers were using post offices and couriers for their business. "I'll speak to the central government, the home ministry and postal department, and other issues related to this mafia. Canada, Netherlands, and other nations are also involved in this mafia," said the state home minister.

"People from influential backgrounds are also involved in this mafia, but our objective is zero tolerance. We are using our intelligence. Drugs are coming from other states like AP, Goa, and other states," he said. Bommai said he was personally addressing this case and appealed for support from parents, schools and colleges.

"I'm addressing this issue personally because it's important to curb the drug mafia. I need support from schools and college managements and parents. I'll also call college and hostel managements before colleges start. We will make managements responsible," he said. (ANI)