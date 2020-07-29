Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Modinomics' destroyed banking sector; delivery, not televised dialogues the way forward: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday accused the Narendra Modi government of having "destroyed" the banking sector and financial institutions of the country, and said the way forward was to "restore the autonomy of the RBI" and reinstitute the confidence of the banks by allowing them to lend prudently.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 22:25 IST
'Modinomics' destroyed banking sector; delivery, not televised dialogues the way forward: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday accused the Narendra Modi government of having "destroyed" the banking sector and financial institutions of the country, and said the way forward was to "restore the autonomy of the RBI" and reinstitute the confidence of the banks by allowing them to lend prudently. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that "Modinomincs has messed up" the USD 2 trillion banking sector.

"The Modi government has destroyed public sector banks and financial institutions. 'Delivery' and not 'televised dialogues' is the way forward," he said in a statement. Surjewala also alleged that the Modi government's response of Rs 20 lakh crore-package towards the coronavirus pandemic was a "hogwash", which turned into an "empty formality".

"Non-food credit growth is almost zero and bank credit growth is reducing from four per cent to the baseline 'zero'. Banks are just redepositing the money back with the RBI." "The way forward is to restore the 'autonomy of RBI' allowing them to go after bank defaulters, restore confidence in banks through a promise of 'no witch-hunting' and allowing them to lend prudentially as per their 'risk norms' and expand credit guarantee programme for MSMEs to stimulate credit offtake and propel investment," he said. Referring to the prime minister's meeting with heads of banks and non-banking financial companies on Wednesday, Surjewala said, "We hope they had the gumption to tell the PM how his government has destroyed the banking sector and financial institutions." Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with top bankers and impressed upon them the need to push lending towards the productive sectors for the revival of the economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Surjewala said, "Even if they maintained a studied silence in the face of the prime minister's aversion to hearing the honest uncomfortable truth, there were three important events in the last one week, that reflect the state of India's financial system and the banking sector." The RBI in its financial stability report for July 2020 has warned that bad loans of the banking sector can reach a 20-year high, he said. The Congress leader referred to former RBI governor Urjit Patel's allegations in a book that the RBI wanted to be tough against loan defaulters, but the Modi government wanted otherwise.

He also referred to former RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya's allegation, made in a book, that the government's "mismanagement" is making the entire financial sector "unstable, risky and on the verge of collapse". Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has hit out at the government over the claims by Patel and Acharya, a charge denied by BJP's IT department in-charge Amit Malviya, who said, "Writing sensational one-liners doesn't make you an expert on economics." Surjewala alleged that in March 2013-14, NPAs were Rs 2,16,739 crore (3.8 per cent of total loans). NPAs increased to Rs 9,35,000 crore as in September 2019 (to 9.1per cent), he claimed.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Ivory Coast election body promises fair October vote

Ivory Coasts electoral commission promised a fair election on Wednesday as the ruling RHDP party prepared to ask President Alassane Ouattara to stand again, defying opponents who say he does not have the right to a third term under the cons...

Manipur records highest single-day spike of 141 new COVID-19 cases; total rises to 2,458

Manipur recorded its highest single-day spike of 141 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the states tally to 2,458, officials said here. They said 38 people have been discharged from hospitals since Tuesday, taking the number of patien...

U.S. to withdraw about 12,000 troops from Germany but nearly half to stay in Europe

The U.S. military on Wednesday unveiled plans to withdraw about 12,000 troops from Germany, in fallout from President Donald Trumps long-simmering feud with Berlin but said it will keep nearly half of those forces in Europe to address tensi...

India's new National Education Policy unveiled, HRD Ministry back as Education Ministry

Teaching up to class 5 in mother tongue or regional language, lowering the stakes of board exams, a single regulator for higher education institutions except for law and medical colleges and common entrance tests for universities are part o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020