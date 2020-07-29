Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker seeks records to review action taken on recommendations of committees

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta has sought records of the last five years to review the progress of the action taken on the recommendations and assurances given by the committees of the Assembly. Gupta took this decision in a meeting held here on Wednesday with the chairmen of the Vidhan Sabha Committees, a statements aid. He also sought information about the MLAs who remain absent during the committee meetings.

“The Speaker sought the records of the last five years to review the progress of the action taken on the recommendations and assurances given by the Vidhan Sabha Committees from the concerned officers,” it said. During the meeting, the Speaker asked the chairmen that if any MLA remained absent in three consecutive meetings, the matter should be brought to his notice.

He said chairmen should contact such MLAs at their level as well. On officers of government departments attending the committee meetings, the the Speaker was informed that the officers were coming fully prepared to the meetings. Progress report of assurances given in the committee should be taken seriously, he said, adding it is also the responsibility of the Vidhan Sabha to ensure compliance with the recommendations and directions issued by the committees. He said details on assurances, recommendations, and directions given in the last five years should be collected and sought their progress report. The Speaker directed the committee officers present in the meeting to start working on the progress report with immediate effect.