Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chennai: Customs busts illegal agarbatti import racket, 2 held

Customs officials on Wednesday arrested two men in Chennai for allegedly smuggling incense sticks (agarbatti) from Vietnam.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 30-07-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 16:35 IST
Chennai: Customs busts illegal agarbatti import racket, 2 held
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Customs officials on Wednesday arrested two men in Chennai for allegedly smuggling incense sticks (agarbatti) from Vietnam. The officials also seized 161.94 MT of incense sticks and 68.36 MT of incense sticks powder which were found concealed in containers imported by Indian Agarbatti Manufacturers, Bangalore. This is one of the biggest seizures of restricted items in recent times at the Chennai port, according to a press release.

"The accused have been identified as Bharat H. Shah and his son, Ronik Shah. The importer had declared to the Customs that these containers contained Joss powder and Premix powder for making incense sticks. Joss powder is normally chargeable to 15 per cent Customs duty but the duty is 'Nil' under the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with ASEAN which includes Vietnam," read the release. "The importer was thus trying to take advantage of the FTA as well as use the items covered thereunder to conceal and smuggle restricted Agarbattis; Agarbattis are placed in the restricted category since August last year and cannot be imported without a license," it added.

Acting on an input, a tight watch was kept on its six imported containers that had landed at the Chennai port. The containers said to contain Joss powder and Premix powder for making incense sticks revealed huge quantities of undeclared agarbatttis and agarbatti powder concealed behind the declared goods. The Customs officers searched the office and residential premises of the importer at Bangalore and apprehended the accused who had planned the smuggling. Upon inquiry, they revealed they had ordered two more containers from Vietnam, which were in the pipeline. Those containers were searched and identified at the Chennai port adding to the seizure.

"The seizures and arrests were part of a nation-wide drive by the Customs to stop the smuggling of Agarbattis, which are on the restricted list of import. It may be noted that on account of large scale misuse of ASIAN FTAs a review of or total withdrawal from the FTAs is being demanded by Indian Manufacturers," the release said. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese long-range bombers join drills over South China Sea

China said on Thursday that long-range bombers were among the aircraft that took part in recent aerial drills over the South China Sea amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing over the strategic waterway. The exercises included n...

COVID: UP CM asks SGPGI to send specialists to Kanpur, other districts

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asked the director of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences here to send a team of specialists to some of the districts worst affected by COVID-19, including Ka...

EXCLUSIVE-Portugal telcos won't use Huawei for 5G networks though no gov't ban

NOS, Altice and Vodafone, which dominate Portugals market, said they will not use Huaweis technology in their 5G core networks despite the government not banning the Chinese giant from the critical infrastructure. A NOS spokeswoman said the...

Danone hit by lockdown squeeze on bottled water sales

Shrinking bottled water sales during COVID-19 lockdowns drove down Danones quarterly sales, and the company warned costs linked to the pandemic would weigh on its profit margin for the rest of the year. The consumer giant, owner of Evian an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020