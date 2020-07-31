Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, to continue for next 2 hrs

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): People in the Delhi-NCR region woke up to rain on Friday morning, bringing respite from the heat in the last few days. The downpour would continue for the next two hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjacent areas of few places of Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Gannaur, Bagpat, Kasganj, Narora, Chandausi, Sambhal, Sahswan, Badaun, Chandpur, Amroha, Moradabad during next 2 hours," the IMD said in a tweet.

"Latest Satellite imagery and Radar imagery show patches of moderate to intense convection lies over Uttarakhand adjoining Northwest Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Northeast Uttar Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep area," the weather agency further stated. (ANI)