Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, to continue for next 2 hrs

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI)

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 08:15 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 08:15 IST
Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, to continue for next 2 hrs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): People in the Delhi-NCR region woke up to rain on Friday morning, bringing respite from the heat in the last few days. The downpour would continue for the next two hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjacent areas of few places of Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Gannaur, Bagpat, Kasganj, Narora, Chandausi, Sambhal, Sahswan, Badaun, Chandpur, Amroha, Moradabad during next 2 hours," the IMD said in a tweet.

"Latest Satellite imagery and Radar imagery show patches of moderate to intense convection lies over Uttarakhand adjoining Northwest Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Northeast Uttar Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep area," the weather agency further stated. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

IBM partners with Japanese business, academia in quantum computing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Rangiuru Business Park project near Te Puke getting $18 million PGF

The Rangiuru Business Park project near Te Puke is getting 18 million from the Provincial Growth Fund PGF, Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau announced today.This is all about unlocking the potential of this...

China sets out new rules on corporate bond swaps as way to manage default risks

Chinese regulators are encouraging corporate bond exchanges as a way to mitigate the risks of companies defaulting as businesses struggle to meet repayment obligations in a pandemic-hit economy. The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges pub...

Aid group: Darfur attacks strand 14,000 without medical help

A recent surge of violence in Darfur, the war-scarred region of western Sudan, has deprived more than 14,000 children of medical care, a leading aid group reported on Thursday. Save the Children said it was forced to close two major health ...

Kaingaroa Village to get $5 million to help fund upgrade of infrastructure

Kaingaroa Village in the Bay of Plenty is to get 5 million to help fund a comprehensive upgrade of its infrastructure, facilities and housing, Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau announced today.Mr Tabuteau ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020