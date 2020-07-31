Uttar Pradesh: Crocodile rescued from toilet of house in Firozabad
ANI | Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 31-07-2020 20:18 IST
"The reptile was rescued from the house in Firozabad and was taken to Agra to be released in the Yamuna river," a spokesperson from the NGO said.
Visuals from the scene showed the crocodile scurrying into the river after it was released from the cage it was rescued in. (ANI)
