Pramod Sawant wants to convert Cabo Raj Nivas into casino spa resort: Congress leader Girish Chodankar

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant wants to convert Cabo Raj Nivas into a casino spa resort and hence has floated the idea of the construction of new Goa Raj Bhavan, alleged Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar on Friday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 31-07-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 20:29 IST
Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant wants to convert Cabo Raj Nivas into a casino spa resort and hence has floated the idea of the construction of new Goa Raj Bhavan, alleged Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar on Friday. "The Chief Minister is busy making fortunes even during COVID-19 pandemic and hence wants to sell the historic Raj Bhavan to a private player by keeping his share in the business," said Chodankar.

He further accused the Chief Minister of being silent on the cutting of trees in the Mahavir Wild Life Sanctuary and the Mollem National Park, saying that Sawant has "direct stakes in coal and mining business." "The Chief Minister who admitted in the one-day Assembly session that the state finances are bad, is now on the spree of announcing construction and renovation of projects like New Raj Bhavan, Goa Legislature Assembly Complex which will involve crores of rupees," alleged Chodankar.

He further said that the government has no money to pay monthly pensions to widows, senior citizens, seafarers, and persons with disabilities, but has constructed memorial of former CM Manohar Parrikar. (ANI)

