Land records digitalised in 23 states: Centre

Land records have been digitalised in 23 states/union territories, Union Rural Development Ministry said on Saturday. Under the Digital India Land Record Modernisation Programme (DILRMP), computerisation of registration of land, cadastral maps and land records have been completed in more than 90 per cent of the states, the ministry said in an official statement.

The details of digitalisation of data related to land records was shared by the ministry in an event to release a booklet on best practices in DILRMP. Releasing the booklet, Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that a good land records system is a necessity for any harmonious and progressive society. He said over the years, significance of error-free, tamper proof and effortlessly accessible land records has been the focus in India.