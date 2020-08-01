Left Menu
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar extends greetings to people on Eid-Al-Adha

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Eid-Al-Adha.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 01-08-2020 10:11 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 10:07 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

"My greetings to people on the occasion of Eid-Al-Adha. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is imperative for everyone to remain alert," he tweeted.

Eid al-Adha or Bakrid, also known as "Sacrifice Feast" is marked by sacrificing an animal, usually a sheep or a goat to prove devotion and love for Allah. Post the sacrifice, devotees distribute the offering to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and the needy. (ANI)

