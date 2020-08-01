Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tripura contradicts Centre, says health workers paid in time

The Tripura government said on Saturday that it has paid salaries to all government employees in time, a day after the Centre told the Supreme Court that it was among five states that are yet to follow the directives on timely payment to healthcare workers engaged in COVID-19 duties.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 01-08-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 21:01 IST
Tripura contradicts Centre, says health workers paid in time

The Tripura government said on Saturday that it has paid salaries to all government employees in time, a day after the Centre told the Supreme Court that it was among five states that are yet to follow the directives on timely payment to healthcare workers engaged in COVID-19 duties. Speaking to reporters, state minister Ratan Lal Nath said the salaries of all healthcare workers, including doctors, have been paid within the due date every month.

Not only healthcare workers but full salaries of all employees of the state government have been paid within the due date without any deduction," Nath, the state cabinet spokesperson, said. Also, all healthcare workers and doctors who are quarantined, whether in an institution or at home, are being treated as on duty. Further, the full cost of their food, lodging and other needs during the period of institutional quarantine is being paid by the government," he said.

The law minister said healthcare workers are the warriors in the fight against the COVID-19 and all of them have received their salaries in time. Nath said there was a communication gap between the state and central government officials over the issue.

We will file a detailed affidavit in the apex court within a week," he added. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, on Friday told a bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah that five states -- Delhi, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tripura and Karnataka -- have not paid the salaries to the full satisfaction of doctors and healthcare workers engaged in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Mehta said that appropriate steps in this regard shall be taken by the central government to ensure that salaries of doctors and healthcare workers are released. He sought a week's time to apprise the court about the steps taken in this regard, which was granted by the top court.

The top court also asked the Centre to clarify that the compulsory quarantine period of healthcare workers is not to be treated as leave and salaries are not deducted for the period..

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra Governor inaugurates 7-day Psychological Counselling Training Workshop for teachers

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari inaugurated a seven-day Psychological Counselling Training Workshop for teachers through a digital platform on Saturday.The workshop will aim to train teachers as counsellors, who can counsel stude...

Ireland recovers to reach 212-9 against England in 2nd ODI

Ireland overcame another poor start against England to finish on 212-9 at the Rose Bowl in the second one-day international on Saturday. Ireland won the toss and fell to 91-6 at the Rose Bowl before Curtis Campher led the recovery. Campher,...

Former SP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh dies at 64

Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh, who once wielded immense influence in power circles as a close aide of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, died on Saturday in Singapore where he was undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments. Singh...

Kuwait bans flights to 31 'high risk' countries due to coronavirus

Kuwait has banned until further notice commercial flights to 31 countries it regards as high risk due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said on Saturday.The countries include India, Pakistan, Egypt,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020