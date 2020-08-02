Left Menu
Three dead in road mishap in Andhra's Srikakulam

As many as three people lost their lives in a road accident on the national highway near Jalantrakota Junction in Kanchili Mandal of Srikakulam district today.

ANI | Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 02-08-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 14:00 IST
Visual of the accident site in Srikakulam district. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As many as three people lost their lives in a road accident on the national highway near Jalantrakota Junction in Kanchili Mandal of Srikakulam district today. While three died on the spot, three others have received injuries in the incident wherein a car collided with a truck parked at the side of the road. They have been shifted to the hospital and are out of danger.

According to information shared by the police, they were travelling from Kharagpur to Visakhapatnam. Kanchili Sub Inspector Durga Prasad said, "At around 5 am, a vehicle coming from Odisha hit the truck parked at the side of the road. Prima facie it seems that that the driver had dozed off while driving, as the truck was parked much aside from the road." (ANI)

