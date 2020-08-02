Three dead in road mishap in Andhra's Srikakulam
As many as three people lost their lives in a road accident on the national highway near Jalantrakota Junction in Kanchili Mandal of Srikakulam district today.ANI | Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 02-08-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 14:00 IST
As many as three people lost their lives in a road accident on the national highway near Jalantrakota Junction in Kanchili Mandal of Srikakulam district today. While three died on the spot, three others have received injuries in the incident wherein a car collided with a truck parked at the side of the road. They have been shifted to the hospital and are out of danger.
According to information shared by the police, they were travelling from Kharagpur to Visakhapatnam. Kanchili Sub Inspector Durga Prasad said, "At around 5 am, a vehicle coming from Odisha hit the truck parked at the side of the road. Prima facie it seems that that the driver had dozed off while driving, as the truck was parked much aside from the road." (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Srikakulam
- Andhra
- Kharagpur
- Visakhapatnam
- Odisha
ALSO READ
Andhra govt working to provide 5,000 beds in Covid care centres
Andhra: Mother-son reunited after four years under 'Operation Muskaan COVID-19' campaign
Lockdown imposed in Andhra's Narasaraopet due to rise in COVID-19 cases
Lockdown imposed in Andhra's Narasaraopet due to rise in COVID-19 cases
Andhra Pradesh: 14-day lockdown begins in Srikakulam district