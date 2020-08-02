Himachal's Covid tally rises to 2,643

The total count of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh has climbed to 2,643, as per the State Health Department on Sunday. The total active cases in the state stood at 1,109 while 1,505 people have recovered from the disease.

Solan has reported the highest number of confirmed cases at 663 to date. The state has recorded a total of 12 COVID-19 related deaths till now. (ANI)