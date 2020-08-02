Left Menu
Development News Edition

Himachal's Covid tally rises to 2,643

The total count of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh has climbed to 2,643, as per the State Health Department on Sunday.

ANI | Shimla(Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 02-08-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 14:44 IST
Himachal's Covid tally rises to 2,643
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The total count of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh has climbed to 2,643, as per the State Health Department on Sunday. The total active cases in the state stood at 1,109 while 1,505 people have recovered from the disease.

Solan has reported the highest number of confirmed cases at 663 to date. The state has recorded a total of 12 COVID-19 related deaths till now. (ANI)

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam allows inter-district travel on 2 days of week; night

The Assam government has issued a new set of guidelines, allowing inter-district movement on two days of the week, and hundred per cent office attendance from Monday to Friday. Night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am on all days and total lockdown o...

Sonia Gandhi discharged from Ganga Ram hospital

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to a private facility here on July 30, was discharged on Sunday, hospital authorities said. The Sir Ganga Ram Hospital SGRH had earlier said that she was admitted for routine tests and inves...

Philippines coronavirus cases top 100,000

Coronavirus infections in the Philippines surged past 100,000 Sunday after medical groups declared that the country was waging a losing battle against the virus and asked the president to reimpose a lockdown in the capital. The Department o...

Assam Police nabs COVID-19 positive prisoner who escaped from hospital

A rape-accused coronavirus positive prisoner, who had managed to escape from a hospital in Assams Kokrajhar district, was arrested on Sunday from Lungshun area along the Indo-Bhutan border, police said. The prisoner had escaped from Kokrajh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020