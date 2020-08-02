Left Menu
Traffic cop succumbs to COVID-19 in Kolkata

The Kolkata Police lost its eighth personnel to COVID-19 on Sunday, as a traffic constable here succumbed to the infection, a senior officer said. Dipankar Sarkar, posted at Jorabagan Traffic Guard, was diagnosed with the infection last week. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, the senior Kolkata Police officer said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-08-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 17:32 IST
The Kolkata Police lost its eighth personnel to COVID-19 on Sunday, as a traffic constable here succumbed to the infection, a senior officer said. Dipankar Sarkar, posted at Jorabagan Traffic Guard, was diagnosed with the infection last week.

He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, the senior Kolkata Police officer said. Sarkar breathed his last on Sunday morning, the officer said, adding that his family in North 24 Parganas has been informed about his demise.

"We deeply mourn the untimely demise of Constable Dipankar Sarkar, who was posted in Jorabagan Traffic Guard. He was affected with #COVID19 and was at the forefront of our #FightAgainstCorona," the Kolkata Police tweeted. Official sources said over 1,200 personnel of the force have tested positive for COVID-19 so far.

