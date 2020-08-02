Mangaluru MLA goes under self-quarantine

Mangaluru MLA U T Khader has gone under self-quarantine after his Congress party colleague and former MLC Ivan D'Souza tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet, Khader said on Sunday that he has gone into self-quarantine after receiving the news about DSouza and his wife testing positive yesterday.

As a member of the COVID-19 task force in the district, he is one among D'Souza's primary contacts, Khader said. He also wished D'Souza, his wife and all those who are infected with coronavirus a speedy recovery.

"My humble appeal to the people is say no to panic and yes to precaution, he said. Meanwhile, a total of 163 people tested positive for coronavirus in Dakshina Kannada on Sunday, taking the number of registered cases in the district to 6,015.

Ten deaths were also recorded in the district while Udupi district registered 182 new cases and one death.PTI MVG SS PTI PTI.