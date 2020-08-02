Uttarakhand CM announces Rs 1,000 each for for Anganwadi, ASHA workers on Raksha Bandhan

Left Menu
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday announced Rs 1,000 each for Anganwadi & ASHA workers on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the Chief Minister's Office said.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 02-08-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 21:51 IST
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. (File Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday announced Rs 1,000 each for Anganwadi & ASHA workers on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the Chief Minister's Office said. The CMO added that the women of the state could travel in state government buses for free on the occasion.

Announcing Rs 1,000 each for Anganwadi and ASHA workers, the press release quoted the CM as saying, "At the time when we all are unable to gather to celebrate Rakshabandhan due to Covid-19, thousands of our Anganwadi and ASHA workers are fighting the pandemic in the front line by risking their lives. I pray that they all stay safe so that they are able to take care of other people's health. I appeal to all to celebrate the day while keeping necessary precautions in mind" due to COVID-19." "For the past few years, women used to come to my residence to tie me rakhis and give their blessings. But this year, the situation is different due to the COVID-19. I have received many rakhis this year too, so definitely I got their blessing along with rakhis. Am thankful to all sisters and pray for their good health and longevity," the release quoted the CM as saying further.

Speaking about the free bus services on the occasion, the CM said, "For the convenience of women, it has been decided to offer free rides to them on Uttarakhand Transport Corporation buses. We are also coming out with the sanitary napkin scheme for adolescent girls." " We are offering Rs 5 lakh to our women and women's group so that they can stand on their own feet and don't need anybody's help. Today when we talk about the upliftment of women and empowerment of women, it is very important that our sisters should be educated, our daughters should be educated and they should be financially independent. The government is working in this direction," the release quoted him further as saying. (ANI)

