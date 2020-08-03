Two killed as car hits truck in Odisha's Balasore district

Two persons were killed and as many injured after a car in which they were travelling rammed into a truck in Odisha's Balasore district early on Monday, a senior police officer said. All four of them, including the driver, were on their way to Cuttack from Mukundapur in neighbouring West Bengal.

According to the officer, the driver lost control of the car on National Highway 16, following which it dashed into a truck from behind around 5 am. Two of them -- Sheikh Murtaza and Jamal Saha died on the spot, he said.

One of the injured is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Soro area of the district, while the driver, who escaped with minor scratches, has been detained for questioning, the senior police officer said. The bodies have been sent for post mortem, he added.

PTI COR SKN RMS RMS.