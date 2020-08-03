No question of not cooperating with Bihar police: Mumbai CP

Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh on Monday said there is no question of non-cooperation with the Bihar police team which is in the city in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Talking to media, Singh said the investigation by the Mumbai police is in the right direction, and added that the case was being investigated from all possible angles.

The Commissioner of Police said there are reports that the actor had bipolar disorder, and was undergoing treatment and taking medicines for it. "What circumstances led to his death is the subject of our investigation," he said.

After registering an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case, the investigation is in progress and till now statements of 56 persons has been recorded by Mumbai police. The statements of Sushant's sisters have also been recorded, he said.