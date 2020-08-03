Assam records 4 more COVID-19 fatalities, death toll rises to 109

Four more persons died of COVID-19 in Assam on Monday taking the death toll to 109, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The four deaths were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district, Sivasagar, Tinsukia and Dibrugarh.

"Always painful to lose your own. Sad at four lives lost today due to #COVID19.......My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families", Sarma tweeted. Of the total 42,904 positive cases, 109 people have died, 10,408 are active cases, 32,384 have recovered and three migrated out of the state.

The state is testing nearly 20,000 samples daily with positive cases ranging from five to seven per cent. A total of 9,64,449 samples have so far been tested in 17 government-run laboratories, a few outsourced laboratories and through rapid antigen tests.

The minister said that the state has the lowest mortality rate at 0.24 per cent. The recovery rate in the northeastern state is 75 per cent which is the fourth best in the country, and in testing it ranks fifth with 27,544 tests per million, he said.

While positive cases are now doubling in the state in 15.8 days, it was 12.1 days on July 16. Meanwhile, the minister held a meeting with the General Officer in Command 4 Corps Lt Gen S Dayal along with senior officials of the state police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to seek their support to motivate recovered symptomatic COVID-19 patients to donate plasma.

"In a significant development, heartening to share that we held a meeting with Lt Gen S Dayal, GOC 4 Corps, and senior officials of CAPF seeking their support to Assam's #PlasmaBank. The officers assured that cured #COVID19 officials shall join this movement. Gratitude", the Minister tweeted. At present, Assam has two plasma banks - at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital and Tezpur Medical College Hospital.