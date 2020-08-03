Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam records 4 more COVID-19 fatalities, death toll rises to 109

Four more persons died of COVID-19 in Assam on Monday taking the death toll to 109, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said. A total of 9,64,449 samples have so far been tested in 17 government-run laboratories, a few outsourced laboratories and through rapid antigen tests. The minister said that the state has the lowest mortality rate at 0.24 per cent.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 03-08-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 20:35 IST
Assam records 4 more COVID-19 fatalities, death toll rises to 109

Four more persons died of COVID-19 in Assam on Monday taking the death toll to 109, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The four deaths were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district, Sivasagar, Tinsukia and Dibrugarh.

"Always painful to lose your own. Sad at four lives lost today due to #COVID19.......My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families", Sarma tweeted. Of the total 42,904 positive cases, 109 people have died, 10,408 are active cases, 32,384 have recovered and three migrated out of the state.

The state is testing nearly 20,000 samples daily with positive cases ranging from five to seven per cent. A total of 9,64,449 samples have so far been tested in 17 government-run laboratories, a few outsourced laboratories and through rapid antigen tests.

The minister said that the state has the lowest mortality rate at 0.24 per cent. The recovery rate in the northeastern state is 75 per cent which is the fourth best in the country, and in testing it ranks fifth with 27,544 tests per million, he said.

While positive cases are now doubling in the state in 15.8 days, it was 12.1 days on July 16. Meanwhile, the minister held a meeting with the General Officer in Command 4 Corps Lt Gen S Dayal along with senior officials of the state police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to seek their support to motivate recovered symptomatic COVID-19 patients to donate plasma.

"In a significant development, heartening to share that we held a meeting with Lt Gen S Dayal, GOC 4 Corps, and senior officials of CAPF seeking their support to Assam's #PlasmaBank. The officers assured that cured #COVID19 officials shall join this movement. Gratitude", the Minister tweeted. At present, Assam has two plasma banks - at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital and Tezpur Medical College Hospital.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Manufacturing rebound, U.S. stimulus hopes lift European stocks

A modest expansion in euro zone manufacturing activity and hopes of fresh U.S. stimulus lifted European stocks across the board on Monday, with automakers, miners and construction material firms leading the gains. After a lukewarm trading ...

Baby elephant dies at St Louis zoo weeks after his birth

A baby elephant has died several weeks after it was born at the St Louis Zoo. Zoo officials said the Asian elephant calf named Avi was euthanised Sunday because he had developmental problems that limited his ability to feed. The zoo said Av...

Delhi CM gives cheque for Rs 1 Cr to family members of medical practitioner who died of COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met with the family members of Joginder Chaudhary, a medical practitioner who died of COVID-19 in the city, and handed over a cheque for Rs 1 crore as financial assistance on Monday. Chaudhary 27, who wo...

Mumbai police claims Sushant had bipolar disorder, actor's father says forewarned them of threat to son

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from bipolar disorder, a mental condition characterised by extreme mood swings, at the time of his death, Mumbai police chief Parambir Singh said on Monday amid clamour by Bihar politicians for a CBI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020