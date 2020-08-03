Lata Mangeshkar, PV Sindhu wish PM Modi on Raksha Bandhan

Singer Lata Mangeshkar, badminton player PV Sindhu and spiritual leader Amritanandamayi were among several personalities who on Monday posted Raksha Bandhan messages for Prime Minister Narendra Modi which, he said, would inspire him and give him strength. Praising Modi's efforts as the prime minister, Mangeshkar, 90, posted an audio note accompanied by a video montage of her pictures with the PM on Twitter.

The singer said she couldn't send a rakhi to him because of the coronavirus pandemic. "I couldn't send rakhi today, the reason for which the entire world is aware of. Narendra bhai, you have worked so hard for the nation, spoken so well for it, that the citizens will never be able to forget," she said. Mangeshkar said that on Raksha Bandhan, she wanted the prime minister to promise that he would continue to take the country forward. "Today, millions of women in India won't be able to tie you a rakhi. But you can understand. If possible, then on this day of rakhi, promise us to take India ahead. Namaskar," she added.

In his response, the PM said the singer's message has filled him with fresh energy. "Lata didi, on this auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, this emotional message from you has filled me with immense inspiration and energy. With the blessings of millions of mothers and sisters our country will reach greater heights and achieve success," Modi tweeted. The PM also wished her good health and a long life. The music veteran has often showered praise on Modi and hailed his work as the prime minister of the country. Spiritual leader Amritanandamayi also posted a video message for Modi, saying he was doing a great job for the country.

She prayed that god's blessings remain with him so that he could serve the people. The prime minister replied, saying he was most humbled by her special Raksha Bandhan greetings.

"It is my honour and privilege to work for our great nation. Blessings from you, and from India's Nari Shakti (woman power), give me great strength. They are also vital for India's growth and progress," he wrote on Twitter. Badminton ace Sindhu, in her video message, thanked the prime minister for doing a lot for the country.

She said due to the pandemic, the players were unable to play, but hoped that by this time next year they would win as many medals as possible as a gift for Modi. Thanking Sindhu, Modi said she has already given so many gifts to the nation "and I am sure you will continue to excel in the times to come. Every Indian is proud of you." He also thanked table tennis player Manika Batra for her Raksha Bandhan greetings. "Your wishes are a source of great strength," Modi said.