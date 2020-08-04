Left Menu
Thoko Didiza appoints interim board of Onderstepoort Biological Products

The Minister has assured all stakeholders and members of the public that the process to appoint the new board is at an advanced stage, and will be concluded soon.

The Minister has thanked the members of the interim board and wished them well as they collectively lead the company towards the realisation of its mandate. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza has appointed an interim board of the Onderstepoort Biological Products (OBP) following the expiry of the term of office of the current board on 31 July 2020.

The board consists of seven members, as required by the OBP Act 19 of 1999.

"This interim board consists of seven members, including five members who served on the previous board and two new additional members. Their urgent mandate is to finalise the current audit process and to compile the closeout report," Didiza said on Monday.

"Following allegations of mismanagement and wrongdoing within the OBP, I have tasked the Director-General, Mdu Shabane, to establish a process to ensure that all allegations raised by various stakeholders are investigated without fear or favour," Didiza said.

The seven members, who will serve as the interim board, include Dr Boitshoko Ntshabele (interim chair); Dr Manishree Jugmohan-Naidu (member); Tshililo Ramabulane (member); Dr Charlotte Nkuna (member); Dr Pieter Vervoort (member); Yaasir Haffejee (member) and Fulufhelo Mphuthi (member).

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

