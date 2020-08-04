Ram temple will deeply connect Indian society to its roots: Vaidya

The construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will deeply connect Indian society to its cultural roots to prosper economically and expand culturally as a model to guide humanity, senior RSS functionary Manmohan Vaidya said Tuesday. Projecting Ram temple as a "symbol of Baharat's glorious past", Vaidya said this temple will guide the humanity how to live together in harmony, peace and prosperity in this ethnic, religious, cultural diverse world.

Referring to Dr Rajendra Prasad's speech on restoration of Somnath temple, Vaidya said the country's first president had stated that the construction of Somnath temple would be deemed complete only when as a nation India acquires those high level of cultural values in social and national life and the economic prosperity which it once had. "Same thing applies here with Ram Mandir. Besides being a holy shrine, it will become epitome of cultural values and economic prosperity," Vaidya told PTI.

Saying that the construction of the temple will be a "landmark moment" in Indian history, Vaidya added, "Ram temple will help us to get deeply connected to our cultural roots to prosper economically and expand culturally as a model to guide the humanity how to live together in harmony, peace and prosperity in this ethnic, religious, cultural diverse world." Vaidya, the joint general secretary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, has been putting forth the views of the RSS on the issue of Ram temple in Ayodhya. He has said that the temple issue should not be seen as a political issue but it is a matter of faith for the Indian society at large.