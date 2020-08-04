Left Menu
Sushant was murdered, claims former Maha CM Narayan Rane

He claimed that the state government is trying to save somebody in the matter. Though Bihar police filed an FIR in the case, no FIR has been filed by Mumbai police, he said. On his claim that the state government is trying to protect someone, Rane said, "Who was threatening Sushant for more than 20 days?

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-08-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 20:07 IST
Sushant was murdered, claims former Maha CM Narayan Rane
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

BJP MP Narayan Rane on Tuesday claimed that actor Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered. The former Maharashtra chief minister, who made the sensational claim at a media briefing here, did not offer any evidence to support it.

Rane also claimed that Sushant's former manager Disha Salian was also killed, and indicated that her murder may have been preceded by her rape. He claimed the post mortem report mentioned injuries to her private parts. Police maintain that she died by suicide.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. Mumbai Police registered an Accidental Death Report and an investigation is underway. "Sushant did not commit suicide but was murdered," Rane said. He claimed that the state government is trying to save somebody in the matter.

Though Bihar police filed an FIR in the case, no FIR has been filed by Mumbai police, he said. "It has been 50 days since Sushant's death but Mumbai's world-famous police don't know who was with Sushant at the party held (at his home) on June 13, Rane said.

Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh on Monday said no party took place at the actor's home on June 13. Rane said Salian died on June 8, but her postmortem was conducted only on June 11 "which is surprising".

Rane said Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who stayed at the actor's residence, has gone missing and claimed the police have no idea about her going missing. On his claim that the state government is trying to protect someone, Rane said, "Who was threatening Sushant for more than 20 days? He was changing SIM cards every day. Why is this not being investigated? I am sure they are trying to save someone."

