50 kg of sea cucumbers seized, one arrested

A team of forest personnel from Mandapam Forest Range and anti-hunting guards patrol seized 50 kg of sea cucumbers at Mandapam seashore and arrested one accused on Tuesday. According to Mandapam Wildlife Sanctuary, "Amin, 17, son of Ibrahim Shah was found hiding about 50 kg of dead sea cucumber. The foresters who confiscated the sea cucumber have arrested Amin and are conducting an intensive investigation into the crime of hoarding banned sea cucumbers."

Fishing of sea cucumber has been banned by the government. Mandapam Wildlife Sanctuary ranger Venkatesh led the operation, the statement said. (ANI)