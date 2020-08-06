Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt schools in Yadgir district get smart class facilities due BEL's CSR initiative

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has equipped 122 government high schools in Yadgir district with solar powered smart class facilities at a cost of Rs 3.84 crore.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-08-2020 10:47 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 10:47 IST
Govt schools in Yadgir district get smart class facilities due BEL's CSR initiative

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has equipped 122 government high schools in Yadgir district with solar powered smart class facilities at a cost of Rs 3.84 crore. BEL's corporate social responsibility initiative will benefit 13,000 children, the company said in a press release.

The Smart Class facilities provided by BEL to the government schools include a 50-inch LED TV, CPU with accessories, green board and LED Lights, all of which is powered by a standalone Solar PV Power System with battery, the company said. A cabinet has also been provided to store all the equipment.

The digital educational content covers the subjects of English, Mathematics, Science and Social Science for students of 8th, 9th and 10th Class customised as per the State syllabus. The solar-powered Smart Class facility offers visually attractive content that helps students to assimilate information more effectively.

It facilitates teachers to explain difficult concepts easily, improves teaching effectiveness and enhances the academic performance of the students. Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister and in charge of Yadgir and Bidar district Prabhu B Chauhan inaugurated the new facilities on Tuesday at Government Girls' High School at Yadgir.

BEL said that apart from the Smart Class facility, BEL is also installing a hand-wash facility in 100 Government Primary Schools in Yadgir at a cost of Rs 1.02 crore. It also said that it has undertaken various CSR interventions in the aspirational districts of Yadgir and Raichur in Karnataka under the flagship programme of "Transformation of Aspirational Districts" launched by the Government of India during the PMs CPSE Conclave in April 2018.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Two rescue workers killed in S.Korea floods after boats capsize - Yonhap

Two rescue workers were killed and five were missing in South Korea on Thursday after their boats overturned in floodwaters, Yonhap news agency reported, as heavy rain across the Korean peninsula threatened to bring new floods and landslide...

SC says Maharashtra govt should also file copy of charge sheets of Palghar mob lynching case before it.

SC says Maharashtra govt should also file copy of charge sheets of Palghar mob lynching case before it....

SC asks Maharashtra govt to apprise it about status of inquiry on role of cops in Palghar mob lynching case.

SC asks Maharashtra govt to apprise it about status of inquiry on role of cops in Palghar mob lynching case....

INTERVIEW-Doping-NZ researchers hail 'breakthrough' with non-targeted test

Researchers at New Zealands Otago University are hailing a breakthrough in the fight against drug cheats with a non-targeted test for designer steroids which they hope can be deployed in time for the 2022 Winter Olympics.Professor Alison He...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020