2 drown while fishing in UP village

Two men drowned and another was missing while fishing in a village pond in Kushinagar district, police said on Thursday. Pramod (35), Balram (25) and Dharmendra (25) of Kanapar village had gone to Budai pond for fishing on Wednesday night, they said. The bodies of Pramod and Balram were fished out by a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Thursday afternoon while the hunt for Dharmendra is on, they said.

It appears that their boat overturned due to heavy downpour and wind, police said. Late on Wednesday night, the family members launched a hunt when the trio did not return home and upon reaching the pond they found the motorcycle used by them to reach the pond, they said. “Three people drowned while fishing in Budai pond. The NDRF team recovered two bodies on Thursday afternoon and the team is searching for the third person," SP Kushinagar, Rohit Singh Sajwan said. "The bodies have been sent for post mortem examination. The motorcycle on which the three people went to Budai pond has been recovered from the spot," he said.