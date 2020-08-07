Left Menu
Hooch tragedy: Punjab CM increases ex-gratia amount to Rs 5 lakhs from Rs 2 lakhs

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday increased the ex-gratia amount for the next to the kin of the deceased in the hooch tragedy to Rs 5 lakhs from Rs 2 lakhs.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 07-08-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 14:11 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday increased the ex-gratia amount for the next to the kin of the deceased in the hooch tragedy to Rs 5 lakhs from Rs 2 lakhs. "Ex-gratia relief has been increased from Rs 2 lakhs to Rs 5 lakhs for each of the victim's next of kin," he said.

The Chief Minister further said that the death toll in the hooch tragedy has risen to 121. Earlier on Friday, the Punjab CM met the family members of Hooch tragedy victims. He assured that those found guilty would be punished.

"All those found guilty will be punished. Not a single person will be spared. A special prosecutor has been appointed and an investigation into the matter is underway," said the Chief Minister while speaking to media. On Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh directed the Director-General of Police (DGP) to book those directly involved in hooch tragedy under Section 302 of IPC.

Promising justice for the victims of the case, which he termed as the biggest tragedy of recent times, the Chief Minister also mooted enhancement of punishment for spurious/illicit liquor manufacturing and smuggling under the Excise Act, to ensure that repeat offenders remain behind the bars and are not able to come out easily to indulge again in the crime. (ANI)

