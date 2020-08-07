Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-JK minister's son diverted bank loan into foreign tours, buying illegal assets abroad: ED

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 20:31 IST
Ex-JK minister's son diverted bank loan into foreign tours, buying illegal assets abroad: ED
Representative image Image Credit: wikipedia

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday claimed that Hilal Rather, the son of former Jammu and Kashmir minister Abdul Rahim Rather, "siphoned off" money loaned to his company to splurge on foreign tours and acquiring personal assets in India, Dubai and the US. The central agency conducted raids at 17 locations in Srinagar, Jammu, Delhi and Ludhiana on Thursday in connection with a money laundering probe against the junior Rather linked to an alleged Rs 177 crore loan fraud involving Jammu and Kashmir Bank.

"Several incriminating documents and digital evidences have been seized during the search operations," the ED said in a statement issued on Friday. It said raids were carried out at the premises of Abdul Rahim Rather, a former minister of finance, agriculture and rural development of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and a National Conference (NC) leader, in Srinagar and that of his son in Jammu.

"A substantial part of the loan was siphoned off by Hilal Rather by transferring the funds from the loan account of Paradise Avenue (his company) to various entities and re-routing the funds back to the firm's current account from where it was further withdrawn and transferred for purchase of movable and immovable assets in India, Dubai and the USA and also spent on foreign tours and other personal activities," the ED alleged. It added that three flats in the name of Hilal Rather and family members were "acquired in Dubai and one bungalow was acquired in the name of Hilal Rather and his wife in North Carolina, USA" by allegedly misusing the loan amount.

The central probe agency has filed a money laundering case against Hilal Rather and others, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), taking cognisance of a case filed by the Jammu and Kashmir anti-corruption bureau against him. The CBI and the Income Tax Department too are probing him in this case.

The ED said its probe found that a loan of Rs 177.68 crore was sanctioned by J-K bank, without verifying documents and in violation of guidelines of RBI, to Paradise Avenue for construction of a residential housing project in Jammu. The CBI has alleged that Hilal Rather entered into a criminal conspiracy with the then officials of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank to get loans of about Rs 177.68 crore in alleged violation of rules and guidelines.

"The loans that were sanctioned for construction of flats were allegedly diverted and misappropriated by the accused using the bank accounts of his employees," the CBI had alleged. It was further alleged by the CBI that the accused submitted forged certificates and bills to the bank.

In a charge sheet filed before a special court in Jammu this March, the CBI had named two former branch heads of J-K Bank's New University Campus branch, Iqbal Singh and Arun Kapoor, apart from Hilal Rather. Detailing alleged omissions on the part of bank officials, the CBI had said they "did not" verify certificates and helped Hilal Rather in siphoning off the loan amount and laundering of money.

The I-T Department too had raided him in June last year on charges of alleged tax evasion. "During the search, it was detected that the tax evader (referring to Hilal and his group) has been given illegal benefit of Rs 60 crore by J-K Bank. His outstanding loan of Rs 190 crore was settled at Rs 130 crore, although he did not deserve any concessional treatment," the Central Board of Direct Taxes had then said in a statement.

The CBDT is the policy-making body for the I-T Department. Referring to Hilal, the CBDT statement has alleged that "he is also holding and operating a foreign bank account".

"Neither his interest in the Dubai company nor the foreign bank account has ever been disclosed by him in his tax returns," it had said. It added that Hilal Rather and his group "sold/booked part of his real estate project of Paradise Avenue near Jammu against unaccounted cash."

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

EDMC launches YouTube channel to reach out to masses

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the civic body of east Delhi on Friday launched a YouTube channel to widely reach out to the masses, officials said. The East Delhi Municipal Corporation is leveraging the power of social media to connect with...

UK and Japan aim to strike outline trade deal this month

Britain and Japan have reached substantial agreement in most areas for a bilateral post-Brexit trade deal and will try to clinch a preliminary deal by the end of this month, top officials from both countries said on Friday.We agreed to acce...

AI Express plane overshoots runway, breaks into 2 pieces at Kozhikode airport

Aviation regulator DGCA said an Air India Express plane coming from Dubai broke into two pieces after landing at Kozhikode airport in Kerala on Friday evening. The Director General of Civil Aviation DGCA said there were approximately 191 pe...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm NATION DEL108 AVI-PLANE-RUNWAY AI Express plane overshoots runway at Kozhikode airport New Delhi An Air India Express plane coming from Dubai overshot the runway at Kozhikode airport in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020