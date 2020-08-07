Shah directs NDRF to rush to air crash site in Kerala
Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Friday night to rush to the spot at Kerala's Kozhikode, where an Air India Express aircraft crashed, to assist in the rescue-and-relief operations. "Have instructed NDRF to reach the site at the earliest and assist with the rescue operations," Shah tweeted.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 21:31 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Friday night to rush to the spot at Kerala's Kozhikode, where an Air India Express aircraft crashed, to assist in the rescue-and-relief operations. The Air India Express plane coming from Dubai overshot the runway at the Kozhikode airport.
"Distressed to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode, Kerala. "Have instructed NDRF to reach the site at the earliest and assist with the rescue operations," Shah tweeted.
