R'than reports 10 more COVID-19 deaths; 1,161 new cases

Ten more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Rajasthan, taking the toll to 797, while the state's infection tally rose to 50,157 with 1,161 fresh cases on Friday, an official report said. Alwar, Nagaur, Kota and Bharatpur each reported two coronavirus fatalities, while one person each died due to the infection in Rajsamand and Dholpur, it said.

The places where fresh COVID-19 cases were reported include Alwar (203), Jaipur (104), Ajmer (98) and Jodhpur (147). There were 40 new cases in Barmer, 46 in Bharatpur, 49 in Bhilwara, 86 in Bikaner, 68 in Pali, 44 in Sikar and 32 in Sirohi, according to the report. Six BSF personnel also tested positive in the state, it said. So far, a total of 36,195 patients have recovered from the infection, and there are now 13,195 active cases in the state, the report said.