2 apprehended for burglary in southwest Delhi

Two juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly burgling a house in the absence of its owner in southwest Delhi's Kakrola area, police said on Saturday. A 29-year-old goldsmith, Suraj, was also arrested for buying the stolen jewellery, they said. The matter was reported to police on Wednesday by Ravi Kumar, 28, who alleged that the house where the theft took place belonged to his in-laws. They had gone to their native place in Bihar and the house was locked, Kumar told police

On Wednesday afternoon, their neighbours informed Kumar about the burglary. A case was registered and an investigation started, a senior police officer said. During investigation, police analysed the CCTV camera footage of a nearby locality and suspected the hand of two juveniles behind the incident. Police apprehended them on Friday, the officer said. Police have recovered stolen jewellery and a computer from their possession, they added.