CPI(M) lodges police complaint against fake social media post by Yechury
West Bengal CPI(M) Saturday filed a police complaint against a fake social media post attributed to party general secretary Sitaram Yechury.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-08-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 22:54 IST
West Bengal CPI(M) Saturday filed a police complaint against a fake social media post attributed to party general secretary Sitaram Yechury. CPI(M) state secretary and Politburo member Surya Kanta Mishra in a letter to Kolkata Police deputy commissioner to the cybercrime cell said an image of Yechury is being circulated in the social media with the watermark of a website.
"In the said image malicious statements are being attributed to our General Secretary in a manner which will ultimately lead to communal disharmony," Mishra said in his complaint. He shared the link of the social media post attributed to Yechury.
*It also appears that the said social media page has a website spreading a variety of other malicious misinformation. Kindly take steps against the persons spreading such misinformation and restrain them from publishing such inflammatory material," he added.
A Kolkata Police senior official confirmed the receipt of the complaint and said it was being looked into.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sitaram Yechury
- CPI(M)
- West Bengal
- Surya Kanta Mishra
- Kolkata Police
- Politburo
ALSO READ
West Bengal, Maharashtra, Kerala top three performers under AIFF performance assessment for states
West Bengal reports 2,216 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths in last 24 hours
COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rises to 1,290 with 35 fatalities; 2,216 fresh cases take tally to 53,973: Health dept.
West Bengal govt tarnishing Mukul Roy's image: Vijayvargiya
West Bengal BJP leaders meet top leadership in Delhi to decide assembly poll strategy