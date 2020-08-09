Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manager of BEL among COVID-19 fire mishap victims

Police sources said the manager of BEL at Machilipatnam tested positive for coronavirus three days ago and joined the CCC for treatment. A pastor from Jaggaiahpet, who last night came to attend to his coronavirus-infected wife, perished in the fire along with her, police said.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 09-08-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 22:08 IST
Manager of BEL among COVID-19 fire mishap victims

(Eds: adding details in 5th para) Amaravati, Aug 9 (PTI): The Manager of the public sector Bharat Electronics Limited was among the 10 COVID-19 patients killed in the fire mishap in the hotel-turned-Covid care centre in Vijayawada on Sunday. Police sources said the manager of BEL at Machilipatnam tested positive for coronavirus three days ago and joined the CCC for treatment.

A pastor from Jaggaiahpet, who last night came to attend to his coronavirus-infected wife, perished in the fire along with her, police said. A retired government officer and a retired police sub- inspector, both aged about 80 years, also fell victim.

A homemaker from Nidubrolu in Guntur district, another from Kandukuru in Prakasam district, her son and two men from Vijayawada and Machilipatnam and were among those killed in the fire. While one of the victims was charred, nine others died of asphyxiation, according to the police.

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

UP assembly to meet from Aug 20 amid Covid-19, MLAs to occupy alternate seats

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit on Sunday said a three-day session of the state legislative assembly will begin on August 20 with MLAs occupying alternate seats and also using the visitors gallery to maintain social di...

Donors pledge 'major' emergency aid for blast-stricken Lebanon

World powers agreed at an emergency donor conference on Sunday to provide major resources to help Beirut recover from the massive explosion that destroyed swathes of the city, pledging not to fail Lebanons people.Lebanon was already mired i...

Study finds bone drug may be beneficial for knee osteoarthritis

Bisphosphonates -- the drugs that prevent the loss of bone density and used to treat osteoporosis and similar diseases appear to be safe and beneficial for osteoarthritis patients, in a recent study. Osteoarthritis OA is the most common for...

AP registers highest daily spike in COVID-19 cases, deaths

Andhra Pradesh crossed two grim milestones vis-a-vis COVID-19, registering its highest daily spike, while deaths from the dreaded contagion crossed 2,000. Incidentally, tragedy struck a covid care centre in the state on Sunday when a fire k...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020