Manager of BEL among COVID-19 fire mishap victims

(Eds: adding details in 5th para) Amaravati, Aug 9 (PTI): The Manager of the public sector Bharat Electronics Limited was among the 10 COVID-19 patients killed in the fire mishap in the hotel-turned-Covid care centre in Vijayawada on Sunday. Police sources said the manager of BEL at Machilipatnam tested positive for coronavirus three days ago and joined the CCC for treatment.

A pastor from Jaggaiahpet, who last night came to attend to his coronavirus-infected wife, perished in the fire along with her, police said. A retired government officer and a retired police sub- inspector, both aged about 80 years, also fell victim.

A homemaker from Nidubrolu in Guntur district, another from Kandukuru in Prakasam district, her son and two men from Vijayawada and Machilipatnam and were among those killed in the fire. While one of the victims was charred, nine others died of asphyxiation, according to the police.